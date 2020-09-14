Organizers prepare for 23rd Annual United Way of Marshall County Day of Caring

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Way of Marshall County Day of Caring event will kickoff on Tuesday, September 15.
For the past 23 years, The United Way of Marshall County have held its annual Day of Caring.
The event is designed to help members of the community give back and donate to non-profit organizations.
This year, executive director Carrie Thomas said they had to cancel their breakfast and host a drive-thru due to COVID-19.
“So those that wanted to adopt projects then can drop their collections off here in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Albertville where we normally have our breakfast. We have expanded the drop off time, so people have more time to drop collections off, but this also served as our campaign kickoff," said Thomas.
Thomas said this year they have 40 companies that have adopted 90 projects.
T-shirts and face coverings will also be available for purchase during the event.
Due to the pandemic, Thomas said a lot of agencies have been impacted and could really use the donations.
“It’s been more difficult to fundraise, there are lots of agencies that are having to change the way they serve their clients just a little bit differently. So, that requires a little more expenses, more costs," said Thomas.
The Day of Caring event is from 7:30 a.m. -12:00 p.m. If you didn’t get a chance to sign up for a project and would like to donate, you may click here for more information.
