Morgan County Sheriff’s Office hosts food fundraiser for Investigator Caleb Brooks

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, members of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office helped raise thousands of dollars to help one of their own.
Hundreds of people filled the parking lot of the American Legion Post 15 in Decatur to purchase Swamp John’s dinners with one goal in mind: help Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Caleb Brooks and his family.
Brooks was attacked by a bull on August 16 at his farm. As a result, he received severe damage to his intestines and is awaiting an intestinal transplant. He’s already received some treatment at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and he has to go back.
The organizer of the event, correctional officer Steve Mardis said all of the money raised will be used to offset the expenses anticipated after Brooks surgeries and when he returns to Ohio for his transplant.
“We had a ballpark figure that it was going to be around $3,500 a month or week that it will cost them to stay there for his duration for him and wife. They can’t go inside the hospital with him, but there is a hotel right next to the hospital and you know that has to be paid for," said Mardis.
Those in attendance said it’s important for them to show their support.
“Well I thought it was a great cause to be able to help this gentleman out and his family at a time like this,” said Brenda Boss.
“I always want to support a good cause and help anyway that we can," said Mark Ray.
As for Mardis, he’s thankful for the outpouring of support from the community to help Brooks and his family on their road to recovery.
“How things are going now in this day, it’s very shocking to me of the support that we have. I mean it’s very much appreciated, and the community has wrapped us up and just took us in you might say," said Mardis.
A total of 700 dinners were sold during the fundraiser.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.