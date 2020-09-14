Missing ASU transfer student found dead

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway after a missing student was found dead Monday afternoon.
Around 2:45 p.m., Montgomery police, Alabama State University authorities and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Hutchinson Street after a body was found. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Montgomery police identified him as Adam Dowdell Jr., 22, of Alabaster. Police said Dowdell was a transfer student who was attending ASU.
The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.
No additional information is available per the ongoing investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.
ASU President Quinton T. Ross Jr., expressed his condolences and support, sending out the following letter:
"Greeting Hornet Nation:
By now, you may have heard that the Montgomery Police Department issued a statement this evening that a body that was found this afternoon has been identified as that of Alabama State University student, 22-year-old Adam Dowdell. Adam was a transfer student, majoring in physical education.
Since Adam was reported missing last week, the ASU Police Department had been working closely with local law enforcement agencies, including the Montgomery Police Department, as well as various state and national agencies in the investigation of Adam’s disappearance. We all had hoped for a different outcome.
Losing a student is always difficult, and the Hornet Nation is in mourning over his death. Our thoughts and prayers are certainly with Adam’s mother and the rest of his family and friends as they face this tragic loss.
If any of our campus family needs to talk to someone, please contact the University’s Counseling Center at 334-229-4894. Counselors are available to assist you."
