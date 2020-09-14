Lauderdale County Schools updated return to school plan

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 14, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 6:56 PM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County School administrators have updated the return to school plan.

Beginning Monday, September 21, PreK through 6th grade students will attend school four days a week: Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Beginning Monday, September 28, 7th and 8th grade students will attend school four days a week following the Groups A & B schedules for one week (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays).

Beginning Monday, October 5, students in grades 9-12 will attend school four days a week following the Groups A & B schedules for two weeks (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays).

Wednesdays will remain deep-cleaning days for all schools through the week of October 16.

Beginning October 19, 2020, all students in all grade levels will attend school five days a week.

Virtual learning in the LC Virtual School through Edgenuity remains a first-semester commitment.

