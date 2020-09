Missing Person: Steven Houston Vanbibber (AKA Houston)

33 yrs old 6’0 155lb W/M, has not been heard from since 08/24/2020. Frequents the area along University drive between Wynn Dr and Jordan Ln. May be with a Heather Sevigny, W/F, 45 yrs old. Call HPD at (256)427-5514. pic.twitter.com/gWEJaXezOw