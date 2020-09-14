Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Sally

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for Alabama ahead of Tropical Storm Sally.
With the state of emergency declaration, Governor Ivey has also issued the following statement:
From Governor Kay Ivey:
“Bad weather is nothing to take lightly. Earlier today, I issued a State of Emergency because those on the Gulf Coast know a flood and heavy rains can be just as deadly as tropical winds. We pray that Sally doesn’t do any harm, but we must be prepared just in case. As your governor, you have my assurance that every resource will be available if we need it. Be safe, Alabama.”
