Flooding threat increases this week due to Sally

It is a quiet start to the day today with a few areas of patchy fog. Still feeling like summer out there with high humidity and warm temperatures this morning. Today will be the “nicest” day of the week as we will likely see sunshine for much of the day. Temperatures today will be back in the upper 80s, making it the warmest air we will see for the next 10 days. Humidity staying high will make it feel like the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible across North Alabama as we move into the middle of the afternoon, but nothing widespread is expected. You can expect a beautiful sunset later this evening as clouds from Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf of Mexico slide in later this evening.