Flooding threat increases this week due to Sally

Happy Monday! Get your umbrellas ready because you’re going to need them this week.
It is a quiet start to the day today with a few areas of patchy fog. Still feeling like summer out there with high humidity and warm temperatures this morning. Today will be the “nicest” day of the week as we will likely see sunshine for much of the day. Temperatures today will be back in the upper 80s, making it the warmest air we will see for the next 10 days. Humidity staying high will make it feel like the low 90s. Isolated storms will be possible across North Alabama as we move into the middle of the afternoon, but nothing widespread is expected. You can expect a beautiful sunset later this evening as clouds from Tropical Storm Sally in the Gulf of Mexico slide in later this evening.
This all starts to change as we move into the middle of the week and Tropical Storm Sally moves inland. Sally, forecast to become a Hurricane later today, will make landfall early sometime Tuesday, likely between New Orleans and Gulf Shores, AL. As it moves north it will bring us the threat of strong winds and heavy rainfall, which will only increase on Wednesday and Thursday. Because the storm looks to be a slow mover through central Alabama, it looks as though that some parts of the Valley may pick up 4 to 8 inches of rain by Friday afternoon, which will certainly bring a flooding threat. Make sure you are staying weather aware the next few days and keep checking back for updates!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
