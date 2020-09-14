FEMA preparing to switch gears as Sally nears

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the second time in less than a month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to assist in the aftermath of a hurricane. Hurricane Sally is projected to hit the Gulf Coast on Tuesday or Wednesday as it targets the Louisiana-Mississippi border.
Hurricane Laura hit Louisiana hard at the end of August. FEMA officials say having an abundance of resources already deployed in the region could help as the agency prepares to assist in the wake of this next storm.
