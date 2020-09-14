Drive-thru parade held at Huntsville assisted living facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents and staff at the Country Cottage kicked off National Assisted Living Week with a celebration.
Friends and family honored the residents and staff with a drive-thru parade. Residents have not been able to see their relatives in person due to the pandemic.
The regional director of operations Sandy Brackin says she hopes the parade lifted the residents' spirits, and shows them they are loved and still cared for by their family and friends.
