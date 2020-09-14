DeKalb county bust results in drug charges for multiple Mentone residents

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is doing its part to take drugs off the streets.
On September 9, the department carried out a multi-agency raid on a home in Mentone. During a search of the residence, investigators discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, pills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Multiple firearms were also seized during the operation.
Four suspects were arrested following the investigation:
- William Adolphus Pilson II - 69 of Mentone - charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.
- Gayla Blalock - 61 of Mentone - charged with trafficking in any illegal drug, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.
- Caden Blalock - 21 of Mentone - charged with 2nd degree possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Ronald Blansit - 54 of Mentone - charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance, and loitering in a drug house.
