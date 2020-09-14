Decatur police arrest theft suspect after month-long investigation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man is facing a theft charge following a month long police investigation.
On August 7, Walmart made a report to the Decatur Police Department about a theft of groceries that happened on July 28. The theft totaled over $500.00 in value.
Billy Sam Chapman, age 53, was developed as a suspect during the case investigation. On August 20, Detective Timothy Jackson obtained a warrant for theft of property in the third degree on Chapman.
On September 12, Chapman was released from the Limestone County Jail for unrelated charges and transferred into the custody of the Decatur Police Department.
Chapman was later transported to the Morgan County Jail, where the warrant was served and he was held in lieu of a $1,000.00 bond.
