Authorities looking for missing ASU student from Alabaster
Adam Dowdell was last seen Sept. 8 (Source: Alabaster PD)
By WBRC Staff | September 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated September 14 at 12:41 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are looking for a missing Alabama State University student.

Adam Dowdell, 22. is from Alabaster. He was last seen on the ASU campus in Montgomery on September 8.

A social media post on the Alabaster PD Facebook page said Dowdell’s phone has been turned off.

He is 5′7″ and weighs 150 pounds. Dowdell has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black and white checkered pants and black and white Jordan sneakers.

ASU officials released the following statement:

“The Alabama State University Police Department received notification on Wednesday of a male student who was possibly missing. The student is from the Alabaster, Alabama, area and has not been seen since Tuesday afternoon. ASUPD has opened an active, ongoing investigation with help from Central Alabama Crimestoppers and assistance from surrounding law enforcement agencies. Anyone with any helpful information is asked to please call the ASU Police Department at 334-229-4400.”

You can also call Montgomery police at 334-625-2532.

