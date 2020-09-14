Athens Police investigating after woman run over by vehicle

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police responded to an incident Monday afternoon on Clinton Street.
Police say someone got run over by a vehicle around 3:49 p.m. in the 500 block of Clinton Street.
When officers arrived the person had died. The victim is 49-year-old Stacy Griffin of Athens.
Currently police believe Griffin was behind a Ford F350 truck and the driver of the truck backed over her.
Police say the victim and the driver knew each other., and the victim was in the yard at the time of the incident.
The investigation into this incident is continuing at this time.
