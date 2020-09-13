Rainy Sunday

A little drink of rain early this morning, and another on the way thanks to a system off to our west. Humidity will continue to be high, along with the temperatures for the afternoon.
The next band of rain looks to move in after the noon hour from the west continuing east, but breaking apart by early evening. As that sun is setting, we will have some clearing skies, but some rain may linger off to the east.
Overnight into Monday, we will have some clouds, but expect to stay dry for the morning. More rain will move into Northern Alabama by the afternoon.
We are finally seeing some cool air rolling into Monday with highs in the middle 80s.
Temperatures will continue to go down from Monday and by the first day of fall we may even see the upper 70s for our daytime high.
Rain will be present as we go throughout next week, and a lot of that is thanks to moisture being pumped inland from the Gulf.
Tropical Storm Sally will influence the valley, and bring a decent amount of rainfall for the next few days.
We will eventually see some drying here in the valley, but it doesn’t look like that is the case until late next week.
For your extended forecast and workweek, make sure to grab that umbrella, you are going to need it.
