Payton’s Pick: 88-year-old takes a ‘walk around the world!’

Mattapoisett, Massachusetts (WJAR) - One power-walker’s exercise efforts over the past 30 years are now adding up to quite an impressive milestone.
88-year-old Brad Hathaway was facing some serious health problems a while back. So, his doctor advised he start walking 3 miles a day.
Hathaway got on the move, taking daily strolls and keeping track of his mileage.
Now, more than 30 years later, Brad still walks every day and recently tallied up his miles. He realized he’s about to have walked the same distance as the circumference of the earth.
He plans to cross the milestone in support of a fundraising effort for the local land trust, and then he says he’ll just keep on going...
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.