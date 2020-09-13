Monte Sano State Park hosts art festival

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Monte Sano Art Festival is underway this weekend! The festival happening today from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Monte Sano State Park will help supports more than 100 local artists.
There is no charge for the festival itself, but Monte Sano State Park will charge you $10 for parking, and people who walk in will be charged $5 for entering the park. That money will go toward the state parks system.
You do have to wear a mask, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.