Monte Sano State Park hosts art festival
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 13, 2020 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated September 13 at 8:31 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Monte Sano Art Festival is underway this weekend! The festival happening today from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Monte Sano State Park will help supports more than 100 local artists.

There is no charge for the festival itself, but Monte Sano State Park will charge you $10 for parking, and people who walk in will be charged $5 for entering the park. That money will go toward the state parks system.

You do have to wear a mask, and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

