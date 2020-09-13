Heavy rain & flooding possible with Tropical Cyclone Sally

A stalled front has led to some significant rainfall totals for parts of NW Alabama, isolated flooding of creeks, streams, rivers and roadways will still be possible through tonight.
Lows will be warm in the upper 60s with some clearing overnight, expect a very muggy start to the day Monday. The work week will start off with mostly sunny skies and the heat index climbing in the mid to upper 90s yet again, isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible into Monday afternoon.
More scattered storms chances are expected for Tuesday as tropical Gulf air surges into the Tennessee Valley ahead of Tropical Cyclone Sally. Sally is forecast to become a hurricane sometime on Monday.
We will start to see rainfall bands associated with decaying Sally as early as Wednesday. The majority of heavy rainfall is forecast to arrive on Thursday, however this is heavily dependent on the track of the storm over the next few days. Models continue to indicate the potential for 3 to 6 inches or more of rainfall through Friday, this will lead to a flooding threat if these rainfall totals verify. Along with heavy rainfall, a few stronger thunderstorms will also be possible. Please check back for updates on Sally and its impacts on the Tennessee Valley as things may change over the next few days.
Below average temperatures and drier skies will arrive by next weekend.
