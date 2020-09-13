Heavy rain & flooding possible with Tropical Cyclone Sally

We will start to see rainfall bands associated with decaying Sally as early as Wednesday. The majority of heavy rainfall is forecast to arrive on Thursday, however this is heavily dependent on the track of the storm over the next few days. Models continue to indicate the potential for 3 to 6 inches or more of rainfall through Friday, this will lead to a flooding threat if these rainfall totals verify. Along with heavy rainfall, a few stronger thunderstorms will also be possible. Please check back for updates on Sally and its impacts on the Tennessee Valley as things may change over the next few days.