Car crashes into Huntsville home late Saturday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are in Huntsville Hospital Sunday morning with life threatening injuries after a two car crash on Plummer Road.
Monrovia Fire Chief Kris West said the crash happened just before midnight. It started with two cars colliding and ended with one halfway under a nearby house.
The passengers in the other car only had bumps and bruises, according to a family member, and the people in the house told WAFF 48 that they are all okay.
The driver and passenger in the car under the house both have life-threatening injuries and one was trapped in the car.
West said they were able to get one passenger out easily but the other person took much longer to free.
“All tools were on deck. We used cutters spreaders, rams, we even used air bags to lift the house," he said. "It was very intense extrication, not many of them are this extreme.”
West said they were able to free the person after an hour of working and the person was coherent as she was taken to the ambulance.
West went as far to say it was one of the worst entrapment situations he had ever seen in his 17 years of working.
Monrovia Fire Department, Huntsville Fire department, Huntsville Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Madison County Rescue Squad and HEMSI were all on scene to help.
A wrecker did get to the scene around 2:30 a.m. to get the car out from under the house. After successfully towing the car away, West said the home is now unstable and they were working with the people living there to find somewhere else for them to stay.
The crash shut down Plummer road between Jordan Ln. and Research Blvd. from midnight to 3 a.m.
ALEA is now handling the investigation into the crash.
