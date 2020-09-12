40,000 pounds of groceries to be given out at Toyota Field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Field will be busy this Saturday morning - not with baseball, but with charity!
Happening today, Refuge Church, along with the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will be giving out 40,000 pounds of groceries to anyone in need.
“Food insecurity is a big issue in Madison County, and we all know the pandemic has made that worse," says Pastor Jason Parker. “So you can pull right in, and we’ll have lots of food that we are providing the community.”
The event starts at the field at 10:00 a.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-serve basis.
