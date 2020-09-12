One person injured in Athens shooting

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) -- The Athens Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a Thursday shooting on Harty St.
Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the department was notified of the shooting around 9 o’clock on Thursday night.
When officers got to the scene they found a 59-year-old man had been shot. The man was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
Johnson said investigators have interviewed witnesses and are looking for the two people possibly involved in the shooting.
Johnson said he will give more updates as the situation changes.
