Huntsville Police searching for suspects in shooting near Academy Sports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to a shooting call at Academy Sports on South Parkway. That call came out around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.
Huntsville Police have barricaded off the entrance to the store after a report of shots fired. We know there are *no reports of injuries. Right now, police are searching for multiple suspects. They’ve spoken to several witnesses who were able to give police a description of at least 2 get away vehicles.
We are continuing to follow this story and will bring you developments.
