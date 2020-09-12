Huntsville Police searching for suspects in shooting near Academy Sports

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 12, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:36 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police responded to a shooting call at Academy Sports on South Parkway. That call came out around 3:30 Saturday afternoon.

Huntsville Police have barricaded off the entrance to the store after a report of shots fired. We know there are *no reports of injuries. Right now, police are searching for multiple suspects. They’ve spoken to several witnesses who were able to give police a description of at least 2 get away vehicles.

We are continuing to follow this story and will bring you developments.

