Huntsville Education Association conducts survey on returning to the classroom

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re hearing from Huntsville City Schools staff members on their thoughts on returning to the classroom next week. A survey from the Huntsville Education Association got responses from more than one-thousand teachers and staff.
A little more than 49 percent of those surveyed are uncomfortable with the plan to return to the school building. Almost 71 percent believe the school system should continue with remote learning. 88 percent of those surveyed do *not* believe they’re properly prepared. Almost 42 percent of respondents considered leaving the profession due to the pandemic. Other concerns: how social distancing will be maintained, the impact the virus will have on student engagement, and the availability of substitute teachers.
If you have a child attending *Huntsville City Schools* returning to the classroom *for some* starts Monday. Elementary and middle school students will return on a staggered schedule beginning Monday. High school students return staggered style the following week.
All students and staff must wear a mask.
