Huntsville Education Association conducts survey on returning to the classroom

A little more than 49 percent of those surveyed are uncomfortable with the plan to return to the school building. Almost 71 percent believe the school system should continue with remote learning. 88 percent of those surveyed do *not* believe they’re properly prepared. Almost 42 percent of respondents considered leaving the profession due to the pandemic. Other concerns: how social distancing will be maintained, the impact the virus will have on student engagement, and the availability of substitute teachers.