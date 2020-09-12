Humid morning with rain in the forecast

Humid and warm start to your Saturday. Mostly clear skies above us to start off, but will become more cloudy as we head into later morning. Some spotty showers will move across the Valley this morning and continue to be scattered as we go into the afternoon.
Highs will reach the upper 80s, but that humidity that we have been talking about is going to make it feel 10 degrees warmer, and put us near the 100 degree mark. A very uncomfortable afternoon ahead.
Rain will continue as we go into Sunday as well, with the biggest bulk of rain moving in by late morning/early afternoon. Your weekend is not looking the best for outdoor activities, and Sunday will be fairly humid as well.
We have a cold front trying to push through and give us a break from these close to 90 degree days, but it may be stalled. That means we may not see the lower 80s until sometime next week.
The rain will continue as we roll into your workweek with chances looking decent for both Monday and Tuesday.
Eventually, by mid-week we will dry up and see that cooler air finally settle over the Tennessee Valley… dropping our highs to the lower 80s and upper 70s.
Your extended forecast is looking slightly cooler and drier with more sunshine on the way.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.