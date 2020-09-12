Hit & miss rain for Sunday; Heat index near 100° again

Isolated downpours and some thunder will be possible in NW Alabama through sunset tonight with lows falling into the upper 60s, expect a very muggy start to the day Sunday.
Rain showers and storms will continue to develop on a stalled front just to our west starting Sunday morning, locations in NW Alabama will likely see more rainfall than the rest of the area. Plan on more scattered rain showers and storms through the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees, the heat index will be in the upper 90s. Storms will end Sunday night with clearing skies, lows will be near 70 degrees with patchy fog possible on Monday morning.
The work week will start off cooler but very humid with tropical air in place, locally heavy rainfall and some scattered storms will be possible both Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
We are keeping a close eye on the forecast path of Tropical Storm Sally as it will likely bring soaking rainfall to North Alabama as early as Wednesday. Some models are hinting at 2 to four inches of rain by the end of the week, keep checking back for updates on Sally’s forecast and impacts for us in the Tennessee Valley.
