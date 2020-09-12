Hit & miss rain for Sunday; Heat index near 100° again

Rain showers and storms will continue to develop on a stalled front just to our west starting Sunday morning, locations in NW Alabama will likely see more rainfall than the rest of the area. Plan on more scattered rain showers and storms through the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees, the heat index will be in the upper 90s. Storms will end Sunday night with clearing skies, lows will be near 70 degrees with patchy fog possible on Monday morning.