High schools forfeit games due to COVID-19

Ala. (WAFF) - Throughout the Tennessee Valley, six high school football teams had to cancel their region games Friday night. School administrators say it’s the best way for keeping students safe from the spread of COVID-19.
The cancelled games were Collinsville vs. Brindlee Mountain, DAR vs. North Jackson and Ider vs. Tanner.
Most teams were in the second week of region play, meaning every game counts toward the post season. Collinsville Head Coach Daniel Garrett says there is a life lesson in this for his players.
“I think football is one of those things that prepares you for life in terms of... there is always adversity on the field, and you have to be able to deal with that adversity in order to win," says Garrett. "This is just one of those situations where it’s adversity in life, and it’s no different than in a football game. We have to deal with this adversity.”
We’ll keep you updated on any more schedule changes as the season continues.
