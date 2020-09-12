Fundraiser to help injured Morgan County Investigator to be held Sunday

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Sunday, you can help Morgan County Investigator Caleb Brooks. He was recently injured by a bull at his home.
Brooks is currently awaiting an intestinal transplant at home after being treated at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. In an effort to help their injured brother in blue, the Morgan County Sheriff’s office is hosing a fundraiser to help with medical bills.
On Sunday, a Swamp John’s will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the American Legion at 2706 US Hwy 31 South in Decatur. The meal will be served grab-and-go style, for $12 per plate.
A GoFundMe page is set up to help raise money for Brooks as well.
You can stay up to date on Brooks' recovery, by following the Facebook page, Our Journey #PRAYING4BROOKS.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.