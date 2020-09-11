Workout Anytime in Athens honors 9/11 first responders

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Some people in Athens got their steps in Friday, and then some.
Today employees and members of Workout Anytime in Athens are suiting up to honor all of the first responders on the front lines on 9/11.
The challenge? Climbing 1,980 steps on the stair master.
That’s about the same amount it took firefighters to climb 110 floors of the World Trade Center
The Athens Fire Department loaned Workout Anytime three of these uniforms, so if you come to take the challenge, you can wear one too.
Trainer Monica Mason finished the task in 32 minutes., but she says it was far from easy
“I mean it kicked my butt, but it’s still the fact that there’s was so much harder/ just to honor all the people that died that day. They were Americans too,” Mason said.
