Racers stopped in Muscle Shoals - for driving too slow

Spates and Guan had plenty of folks come up to see what all the fuss was about when they rolled to a stop at the Days Inn in Muscle Shoals. This is actually ideal, since the rules state the lawnmower riders can’t bring along any money. They must rely on the kindness of strangers all the way across the U.S. “The reason we’re doing the show is to show the generosity of people,” Spates said. “It’s the people, the good people all over the United States, who are making this possible.”