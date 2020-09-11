Quiet but hot today ahead of a wet weekend

Happy Friday! Enjoy the sunshine today because there won’t be much of it over the weekend.
It is a bit warmer out there this morning as we are waking up into the upper 60s and low 70s with more humidity. Spotty fog is once again possible, but not as likely. Temperatures this afternoon will be back near 90-degrees for most neighborhoods. Those 90s paired with the increase in humidity means we will have a heat index near 100-degrees at times today. There will also be a chance at an isolated storm or two during the afternoon for areas east of I-65, but it is more likely that the Valley will miss out on the storms on Today. However, that won’t be the case this weekend.
Heavier scattered showers will push through the Valley as we move through both Saturday and Sunday. While neither day currently looks like they will be a washout, they will still bring periods of steady showers which could last for a few hours. These persistent showers could lead to a delay in midday/afternoon plans for a few hours. While the tropics are active the two current storms won’t have any impact on the United States as they get lost out to sea in the Atlantic. However, there is a system over western Africa that has potential to develop into a Tropical Depression by the end of the weekend. The next storm name on the list is “Sally.” Also watching a disturbance that will move into the Gulf over the weekend that could bring some unsettled weather to the southern U.S.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
