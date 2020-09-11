Quiet but hot today ahead of a wet weekend

Heavier scattered showers will push through the Valley as we move through both Saturday and Sunday. While neither day currently looks like they will be a washout, they will still bring periods of steady showers which could last for a few hours. These persistent showers could lead to a delay in midday/afternoon plans for a few hours. While the tropics are active the two current storms won’t have any impact on the United States as they get lost out to sea in the Atlantic. However, there is a system over western Africa that has potential to develop into a Tropical Depression by the end of the weekend. The next storm name on the list is “Sally.” Also watching a disturbance that will move into the Gulf over the weekend that could bring some unsettled weather to the southern U.S.