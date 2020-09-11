Kitchen Cops: Mini Mart ordered closed & problems in Providence

The HG Country Food Mart in Hazel Green has a history of problems well documented in our Kitchen Cops segments. It didn’t have the lowest score this week with an 83, but it was the only one ordered to immediately shut down. Inspectors made two stops there on September 1st and September 8th. During the initial visit, they found dirty soda nozzles, a lack of hot water, missing toilet paper in the restroom and a sink that was blocked from being used. The soda nozzles were clean when inspectors returned, but the other problems persisted and the Food Mart was closed.