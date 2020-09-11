Kitchen Cops: Mini Mart ordered closed & problems in Providence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After nearly 6 months of focusing on COVID-19, health departments around Alabama are starting to once again sent inspectors into restaurants. That’s great news for customers, but not so great for restaurants that have been slacking since the pandemic hit.
In Madison County, the lowest score of the week was found at Moe’s Original Bar-B-Que in Providence. It gets a 76 due to residue in the ice chute, chicken and cole slaw at the wrong temperature and missing paperwork.
The Wayback Burger on University Drive was just one point higher with a 77. It was written up for a missing food thermometer and multiple foods at the wrong temperature.
The HG Country Food Mart in Hazel Green has a history of problems well documented in our Kitchen Cops segments. It didn’t have the lowest score this week with an 83, but it was the only one ordered to immediately shut down. Inspectors made two stops there on September 1st and September 8th. During the initial visit, they found dirty soda nozzles, a lack of hot water, missing toilet paper in the restroom and a sink that was blocked from being used. The soda nozzles were clean when inspectors returned, but the other problems persisted and the Food Mart was closed.
Elsewhere in Madison County, the Drake Mini Mart on Patton Road got an 81 due to a “black substance found in the ice machine and under the Icee machines”. There was also missing soap, paper towels and food thermometers. All of these issues were fixed in the following days.
The Popeye’s Chicken on North Memorial Parkway was written up for flies in the building and dirty dishes mixed with clean ones. It earned an 85.
The Fuji Japanese Cuisine on Winchester Road was hit with an 84 due to gnats in the building and an employee caught wiping his hands on his pants after washing them.
Lauderdale County
We also received a few inspection notes and scores from Lauderdale County this week.
Coussons Hardware & Convenience had the lowest score with an 84 due to missing rest strips for the sanitizer. There were also issues at Good Spirits on Pine Street. Employees there didn’t throw away pizza in a timely fashion. It scored an 87.
At this time, we’ve not heard from any other health departments across north Alabama. We appreciate all the hard work they’re doing during this pandemic and as soon as restaurant inspections resume, we’ll be sure to include their reports every Friday on Kitchen Cops.
