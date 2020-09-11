Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle releases 2021 proposed budget

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle released his FY2021 proposed budget during the Huntsville City Council meeting on Thursday.
Battle says the budget meets the goals and objectives of a rapidly growing city.
The overall 2021 proposed budget is $236 million, an $8 million increase from $228 million in 2020.
There are some key components.
Huntsville is proposing to slightly increase police funding. The overall police budget will be increasing from $53.3 million in 2020 to $54.0 million in 2021, a 1.2% increase.
The city is also adding 61 new jobs to the payroll including 10 in the police department and 12 in the fire department.
Huntsville is expecting slight dips in revenue from lodging taxes and sales taxes, but increases elsewhere including property taxes.
The proposed budget also includes some cuts to popular community programs.
The Huntsville Beautification Committee is entirely cut, and the Botanical Gardens and the Arts Council both took 5% hits.
The Huntsville Convention & Visitors Bureau took a $489,000 cut, which is 18% of its total. The Early Works museum took a $74,000 cut, which is 10% of its total.
United Way took a $6,750 cut, which is about 16% of its total.
There are three programs in the city that received a significant increase in funding including the Huntsville Public Library and the Huntsville Ballet.
Finally, the Mid City amphitheater made its first appearance in the budget getting over $600,000.
