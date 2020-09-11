Huntsville man known as ‘Southwest Molestor’ dies of COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - John Paul Dejnozka, known as the 'Southwest Molestor died of COVID-19 complications on September 9th.
His sentences included two counts of assault with intent to maim; one count of burglary and assault with intent to ravish; eleven counts of first-degree burglary; and one count of second-degree burglary out of Madison County.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Dejnozka was tested for COVID-19 at Holman after exhibiting signs and symptoms of the virus. He returned a positive test result and was placed on level-three quarantine. Upon his condition worsening, he was admitted to a local hospital, where he remained until his passing.
