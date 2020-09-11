Huntsville man known as ‘Southwest Molestor’ dies of COVID-19

'Southwest Molestor' John Paul Dejnozka dies from COVID-19 complications (Source: ADOC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 11, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 5:44 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - John Paul Dejnozka, known as the 'Southwest Molestor died of COVID-19 complications on September 9th.

Dejnozka, 76, was serving 830 years at the Holman Correctional Facility for multiple sentences related to beating, molesting and raping 18 Huntsville women in the late 1970′s.

His sentences included two counts of assault with intent to maim; one count of burglary and assault with intent to ravish; eleven counts of first-degree burglary; and one count of second-degree burglary out of Madison County.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Dejnozka was tested for COVID-19 at Holman after exhibiting signs and symptoms of the virus. He returned a positive test result and was placed on level-three quarantine. Upon his condition worsening, he was admitted to a local hospital, where he remained until his passing.

