Hot, hot, hot with rain on the way

Another steamy day ahead with temperatures in the 90s, and humidity beginning to climb.
We have a chance at some isolated showers this afternoon, very hit or miss. Your better chance of seeing more widespread precipitation will be over the weekend.
Rain chances are high for Saturday and Sunday, but the good news in that is by Sunday we are seeing cooler air move in.
Highs for your Saturday will linger in the upper 80s, but then take a dip into the lower 80s by Sunday. From Sunday on, we will continue to see the lower 80s for our highs here in the Tennessee Valley.
Rolling into your next workweek, rain chances will continue to hover over us.
The next 10 days are looking nice in temperatures, but muggy and rainy. We will get a break in the rain by middle next week and see a little more sunshine for Northern Alabama.
