High level of chemicals found in Guin water

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another Alabama town is suing for $3 Million after finding high levels of PFAS chemicals in raw water and sewage.
We’re talking about the town of Guin, where a $3 million plant has sat on the town’s only creek since the 1950s.
On September 11, WAFF obtained a letter of notice from the Guin Water Works and Sewer Board.
In the letter, it tells customers that on June 24th, the water authority received a notification from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management warning them of the forever chemicals. It also says the levels present exceed the EPA’s health advisory for PFAS toxins.
The letter states:
“The present water treatment facility is not capable of removing PFAS from the raw water.”
However, the notice to customers does not tell them to stop drinking the water. For now, it’s unclear how high the PFAS levels are, or how dangerous they are.
WAFF is looking into this and will update online and on-air if there is any additional information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.