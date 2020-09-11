Florence woman faces theft charge following alleged liquor store pricing scheme

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 40-year-old Florence woman faces a theft charge after the conclusion of a months long investigation by Florence police.
Angela Fuqua was indicted on a charge of first degree theft of property in relation to the possible embezzlement of over $3,000 from her employer Good Spirits.
Fuqua was a cashier at the store. She was reportedly ringing up larger bottles of alcohol as smaller bottles then keeping the difference.
The investigation into Fuqua’s actions started in April.
