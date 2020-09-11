Decatur Police arrest 20-year-old on child solicitation charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 20-year-old Decatur man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges related to solicitation of a minor.
On September 10, Christian Perkins electronically communicated with a fourteen year old child for the purpose of soliciting sex. Perkins then traveled within Decatur for the purpose of meeting the same child in person.
Decatur Police Department intercepted Perkins in Decatur and he was arrested on the following charges:
- Traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act (class A felony)
- Electronic solicitation of a child (class B felony)
Perkins was transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he was booked in lieu of a $60,000.00 bond.
