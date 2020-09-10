Weekend rain looking more likely

The weekend forecast is more complicated and looking more active. Saturday looks to be a bit cooler with highs in the middle 80s and more cloud cover. Right now it looks like we will have some dry hours on Saturday but plan on scattered to numerous rain showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. A cold front will start to nudge into NW Alabama late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Right now, the threat for severe storms with this frontal passage looks rather low, but over one inch of rainfall may be possible in some locations through Sunday night. More rain and storms will be possible throughout the day on Sunday with highs in the low to middle 80s.