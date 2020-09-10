WAFF investigates Huntsville apartment with mold and elevator issues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First there was no working elevator, now mold is covering the walls. The problems residents are dealing with at Huntsville Summit Apartments in Huntsville are ongoing.
After our first two stories aired in August, more residents called our newsroom wanting us to see the problems they said are leaving them living in deplorable conditions.
A WAFF employee went in as a guest of the residents. The employee was taken to multiple floors and took pictures of mold in several units. While there, our employee saw the elevators broken once again. The residents didn’t want to go on camera for fear of being kicked out.
Our investigation started in August when our crews were invited by another resident. He told us the elevator was broken for nine days, and he was trapped because he was wheelchair bound and living on the third floor. On our recent visit, the elevators were once again broken with the wires dangling from the panel.
Our crews kept pressing for answers. We called the community development office, who then referred us to the city’s Director of Communication Kelly Schrimsher.
Schrimsher told our crews city departments reached out to the property management, Ambling, and a state agency.
Schrimsher said Ambling leaders told the city both elevators are back up and running. They said they had problems with the original vendor for the elevators and have since switched.
Our crews called both the regional property manager and the vice president of operations for Ambling.
We did not hear back, and we have been calling the company multiple times since our first story aired.
