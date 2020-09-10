Six people displaced in Huntsville fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people are without a home following a fire in Huntsville on Thursday.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene when four units caught fire at the Pointe at Bailey Cove apartments. Six people were displaced and management is reportedly assisting them.
An Assistant Fire Marshal said they believe the fire was caused accidentally by a clothing dryer. He said it could be due to possible lent build up, or insulation and pipe build up underneath the dryer.
No injuries were reported.
