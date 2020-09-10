Morgan county drug bust results in 6 arrests

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people face drug-related charges after a bust in Morgan county on Tuesday.
On September 8, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the on Taylor Circle in Somerville. During the search, agents located methamphetamine, hydrocodone, lorazepam and other drug paraphernalia.
The following suspects face charges:
- ️Patricia Annette Steele - 62 of Somerville - trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia
- ️Roger Daniel Smith, Jr - 37 of Union Grove - unlawful possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house
- Timothy Shane King - 43 of Joppa, AL - unlawful possession of a controlled substance and loitering in a drug house
- Savannah Taelyr Reeves - 27 of Arab - loitering in a drug house
- William Joshua Gill - 35 of Somerville - loitering in a drug house
- Nakita Lasha Cook - 23 of Lacey’s Spring - loitering in a drug house
Mugshots of each suspect are included in the above gallery.
