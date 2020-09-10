Morgan county drug bust results in 6 arrests

Drugs seized during a recent bust in Morgan county (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 10, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 1:53 PM

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Six people face drug-related charges after a bust in Morgan county on Tuesday.

On September 8, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant in the on Taylor Circle in Somerville. During the search, agents located methamphetamine, hydrocodone, lorazepam and other drug paraphernalia.

The following suspects face charges:

  • ️Patricia Annette Steele - 62 of Somerville - trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in illegal drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia
  • ️Roger Daniel Smith, Jr - 37 of Union Grove - unlawful possession of a controlled substance -methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and loitering in a drug house
  • Timothy Shane King - 43 of Joppa, AL - unlawful possession of a controlled substance and loitering in a drug house
  • Savannah Taelyr Reeves - 27 of Arab - loitering in a drug house
  • William Joshua Gill - 35 of Somerville - loitering in a drug house
  • Nakita Lasha Cook - 23 of Lacey’s Spring - loitering in a drug house

Mugshots of each suspect are included in the above gallery.

