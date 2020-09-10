More heat and humidity on the way today & tomorrow

More heat will be with us on Friday with temperatures back near 90-degrees. The humidity will be much higher as well, which will have our heat index near 100-degrees for some spots. There will also be a chance at an isolated storm or two during the afternoon on Friday, especially for areas east of I-65. Most of the Valley will miss the storms on Friday, but that doesn’t look to be the case this weekend. Scattered storms look more likely to impact the Valley this weekend moving in from the east. Because of the rain and clouds you can expect temperatures to be slightly cooler, with highs in themid 80s. Rainfall has the potential to be persistent at times both Saturday and Sunday, which could lead to a few hour delay in midday/afternoon plans. While the tropics are active the two current storms won’t have any impact on the United States as they get lost out to sea in the Atlantic.