The Monte Sano Art Festival returns

“Monte Sano Art Festival will look a bit different this year, but at its heart it still celebrates and supports area artists and our beautiful Monte Sano State Park,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Executive Director of Arts Huntsville. “This year the festival will incorporate new measures to accommodate socially distanced art shopping. Our professional artists are all small businesses, and the outdoor setting on Monte Sano Mountain is an ideal venue to discover new artwork in every medium from painting to pottery, woodworking, jewelry and more. Both established art collectors and first-time collectors are sure to find something that speaks to them!”