The Monte Sano Art Festival returns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A favorite among locals, the Monte Sano Arts Festival is back! However, the fall tradition comes with some minor changes this year.
The annual visual arts festival will be held September 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and September 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. While the Arts Huntsville does not charge admission to the festival, Monte Sano State Park charges $10 per car for parking, cash only. Walk-in festival attendees will be charged $5 per person for entrance into the state park with all funds going toward supporting the state parks system.
Park officials say the festival will be a bit scaled down compared to past years in order to social distance and keep attendees safe. Along with the outdoor festival exhibitors, this year select local food vendors and musicians will be featured.
COVID-19 precautions won’t stop the excitement though.
“Monte Sano Art Festival will look a bit different this year, but at its heart it still celebrates and supports area artists and our beautiful Monte Sano State Park,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Executive Director of Arts Huntsville. “This year the festival will incorporate new measures to accommodate socially distanced art shopping. Our professional artists are all small businesses, and the outdoor setting on Monte Sano Mountain is an ideal venue to discover new artwork in every medium from painting to pottery, woodworking, jewelry and more. Both established art collectors and first-time collectors are sure to find something that speaks to them!”
Attendees can dine on picnic tables that have been spread out throughout the food area in the middle of the event. Lunch, drinks and treats from local food truck favorites will be on tap to satisfy your hunger after shopping the artist’s booths.
In order to mitigate risk and adhere to best practices, the festival will be enforcing a mask mandate for both attendees as well as vendors. Those not arriving with a mask or face shield will be provided with one.
All artists will have sanitizer and you will be asked to sanitize your hands prior to touching artwork. Many vendors will have modified their booths and we ask that a maximum of 2 visitors are in each booth at a time. Additional sanitizer stations will be made available throughout the park.
Relax, check out the art and listen to local musicians in the mountain air.
