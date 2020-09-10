Mom says 8-year-old son hit by truck has long road to recovery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - An 8-year-old boy who was hit by a truck while riding his bike over the weekend in Opelika is doing better but has a long road to recovery, his mom says.
Keston Miles is being treated at Children’s of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.
His mother says Keston has short-term memory loss and won’t be able to use his left leg for six months, but he is doing physical therapy and progressing well, she said.
She thanked everyone who has prayed for Keston and offered support. He could be released from the hospital Friday.
Keston was riding his bike near the intersection of WE Morton Avenue and South Antioch Circle in Opelika Sunday evening when he was hit. The driver fled the scene, authorities said.
The Opelika Housing Authority caught the incident on surveillance video.
De’Dric Jamal Parker, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning on a felony warrant for duty to give information and render aid.
A GoFundMe page has been established to help Keston’s family during his recovery.
Keston’s birthday is next week. The community is planning a celebration for his birthday Saturday.
