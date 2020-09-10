Mix-use development in the works in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A modern concept that includes retail shops and residential housing will replace a vacant space in Florence.
Developer Allen Wall says this area of town is perfect for mixed-use development because it is close to the University of North Alabama and downtown Florence.
Nearby residents think so too.
“I’m a little excited to see if it will bring more people into our community. A little sad to see some things go, but sometimes change is a good thing,” said Garrett Borden.
Phase one of the development is Cypress Flats and will include two buildings. One will have 10 apartments, and the other will have one floor of commercial space and two apartments on the second floor.
Developer Allen Wall wants to see a salon, coffee shop, sandwich shop, or another restaurant in the downstairs. WAFF talked with the mayor who says this is good for the city
“Nice additions of renovations of some houses that were unoccupied. They’ve been removed and Allen Wall and his team are building some upscale apartments there which I guess would be student housing and a really nice addition to a piece of property adjacent to the UNA campus. I always appreciate and welcome redevelopment so that’s an exciting project,” said Holt.
The first phase could be complete within a year.
Like we heard from community members, good things are coming
