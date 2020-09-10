Killen man killed in Lauderdale Co. crash

Killen man killed in Lauderdale Co. crash
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 10, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 7:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man from Killen is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday, September 8.

At approximately 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jeremy Paul Rogers, 47, was injured when the 2007 Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa being driven by 67-year-old Sheila Rae Surratt of Lexington.

Rogers was initially taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment but died around 11 a.m. September 10.

Surrat received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Two passengers were in the vehicle with Surratt, 70-year-old Lloyd Ray Surrat and 66-year-old Sharron Loretta Meadows, both from Lexington, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on US 43, one mile north of Killen, Alabama.

Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.

