Killen man killed in Lauderdale Co. crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man from Killen is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday, September 8.
At approximately 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, Jeremy Paul Rogers, 47, was injured when the 2007 Toyota Camry he was driving collided with a 2017 Nissan Versa being driven by 67-year-old Sheila Rae Surratt of Lexington.
Rogers was initially taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment but died around 11 a.m. September 10.
Surrat received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. Two passengers were in the vehicle with Surratt, 70-year-old Lloyd Ray Surrat and 66-year-old Sharron Loretta Meadows, both from Lexington, received non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred on US 43, one mile north of Killen, Alabama.
Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.
