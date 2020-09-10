Former Limestone judge’s jury trial begins November 16

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new start date has been set in a former Limestone judge’s criminal trial.
According to our partners at the News Courier, Special Circuit Judge Steven Haddock set the criminal trial for Douglas Lee Patterson to begin November 16.
“This is a firm trial setting, as it is expected that no other jury trial will be set to commence on the same date in the Circuit Court of Limestone County,” Judge Haddock’s order reads.
Previous hearings in the case have taken place in Circuit Judge Robert Baker’s courtroom in the Limestone County Courthouse, and Haddock has said scheduling dates for the trial depends on when Baker won’t need the courtroom for other matters. When Baker announced jury trials could resume in October, he said jury selections for Limestone County trials would take place at the Athens Senior Center.
Haddock said in his order that jury selection for Patterson’s trial would also take place outside the courthouse, but a specific location will be announced in a future order.
Other dates set forth in the order regard settlement and motions in limine. Haddock said motions in limine must be filed on or before Oct. 19, with a hearing set for 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at the courthouse. If a settlement is reached, they have until Oct. 23 to file notice of it.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.