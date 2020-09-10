Families apply for Marshall Co. Christmas Coalition program

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you need help making sure your children have gifts to open on Christmas morning, you might need to act fast.
Many families in Marshall County benefit from the Christmas Coalition program every year. The program helps families in need by providing them with gifts for Christmas.
For the past three years, Paula Backlund has received assistance from the Marshall County Christmas Coalition Program. She has three children and knows how hard it can be to cover expenses and still have extra money for the holiday season.
“One of the ladies in there happens to be the wife of Judge Mitch Floyd. I am a recovering addict and this community believes in second chances. Without people like him and this coalition, people like I may not be able to give their children the things that they deserve," said Backlund.
Florence Patterson is a mother of three and is expecting another child. She said her husband was laid off this year and was unable to receive unemployment.
“It’s put a damper because more people are on unemployment now and it’s taken longer because we went three weeks without pay. It really put a struggle on us right now even though he already got another job," said Patterson.
Both Backlund and Patterson said they are thankful for the Marshall County Christmas Coalition, so their children do not miss out on the joys of the holiday season.
Backlund said if you are a parent who is struggling financially, do not be afraid to ask for, and accept help.
“There is no shame, there is no shame. Everyone needs a little bit of help, I love to help people and try to do that in everything I do and would want to encourage people to reach out when they do need it." said Backlund.
Marshall County Coalition Director Beth Sprouse said this week, the organization has received more than 100 applications at Albertville First United Methodist Church.
The deadline to sign up is Friday, September 11 from 12:00 p.m.- 5:30 p.m.
Visit the following locations to register:
- Albertville First United Methodist Church
- Boaz Rec Center
- Guntersville Rec Center
