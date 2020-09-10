Cullman student arrested for bringing gun to school

One student was arrested at Cullman Middle School (Source: CMS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 10, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:16 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Cullman Middle School was arrested on Thursday for bringing a gun on the premises.

Thursday morning, before the school day began, a school officer reportedly received information about a student having a gun with him.

Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper confirmed a young man was charged and arrested for bringing a gun to school. It was not reported rather the gun was on his person or in his locker.

The student has not been identified as he is a minor.

There are no further details at this time. Stay with WAFF as we continue to update this story as it breaks.

