Albertville City Schools creates tool to share coronavirus information online

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF received many calls to our newsroom from parents concerned about COVID-19 in schools.
While each district is handling reporting cases differently, Albertville City Schools created a COVID-19 Health Bulletin.
The bulletin provides parents with updates on how many students and teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 and you can access it through the school website on your phone. To access the COVID-19 Health Bulletin, you have to visit the Albertville City Schools website.
In the left-hand corner, you will see a tab labeled Health Bulletin, select the date and you will be able to view the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The cases are separated by students and teachers. As of Thursday, 13 students and 5 teachers have tested positive in the school district. That includes students in traditional and virtual learning.
WAFF talked to Deputy Superintendent of Federal Programs for Albertville City Schools, Timothy Tidmore. He said they created the health tracker to be transparent with families.
Parent Perry Tillman said he is thankful for the information.
“It’s a great tool to have, especially if it’s in real time, like that you know it allows everyone to be in the know and as a parent it’s definitely something we can use to our advantage to help take more precautions every sing day," said Tillman,
The website does not track cases in other specific schools.
Parents will be notified if a child has close contact with a student who might be sick.
